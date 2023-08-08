Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carpenter Technology Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.79. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 49.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,384,000 after purchasing an additional 336,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

