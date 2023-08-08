PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.
Several research firms have commented on PACW. Truist Financial cut their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -0.38%.
PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.
