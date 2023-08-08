Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.81) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 197,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

