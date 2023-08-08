Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 5.5 %

DYNT opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

Dynatronics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

