Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGB

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $392.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Free Report) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.