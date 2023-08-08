Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 1.2 %

CLWT stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

