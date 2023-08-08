The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 6.0 %

DXYN opened at $1.10 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.42.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.