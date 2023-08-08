Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.68. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Read More

