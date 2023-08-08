StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.