StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 3.4 %
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.