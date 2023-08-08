Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of CYCC opened at $0.59 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.