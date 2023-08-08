Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.59 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

