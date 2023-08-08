AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 2,349.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in AXT by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

