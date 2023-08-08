StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.