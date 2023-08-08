PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

