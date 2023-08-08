PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
