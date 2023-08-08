Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
