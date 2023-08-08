Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMER opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $250.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.96. Omeros has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 732.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

