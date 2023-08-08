Draganfly (DPRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 149.47% and a negative net margin of 389.59%. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Draganfly Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Draganfly
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Hot Beverage Stocks Trading At Trigger Points
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.