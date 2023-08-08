Draganfly (DPRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 149.47% and a negative net margin of 389.59%. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Draganfly has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

