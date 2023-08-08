MSCI Inc. (MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 on August 31st

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the technology company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $14.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of MSCI opened at $551.50 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

