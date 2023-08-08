SKYX Platforms (SKYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 212.62% and a negative net margin of 66,240.00%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 24,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

