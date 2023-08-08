Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.19 on August 25th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock opened at GBX 145.14 ($1.85) on Tuesday. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12-month low of GBX 130.40 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.13.

Insider Transactions at Greencoat UK Wind

In related news, insider Jim Smith acquired 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £15,240 ($19,476.04). In other news, insider Jim Smith bought 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £15,240 ($19,476.04). Also, insider Caoimhe Giblin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £41,700 ($53,290.73). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

