Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.13-5.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. Cabot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.13-$5.28 EPS.

Cabot Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cabot has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

