Barclays PLC (BCS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on September 15th

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Barclays has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barclays by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 25.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BCS lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

