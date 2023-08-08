Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

Shares of UKW stock opened at GBX 145.14 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 153.13. Greencoat UK Wind has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.15).

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jim Smith bought 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £15,240 ($19,476.04). In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Caoimhe Giblin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £41,700 ($53,290.73). Also, insider Jim Smith purchased 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £15,240 ($19,476.04). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Further Reading

