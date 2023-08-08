Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $55.78.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

