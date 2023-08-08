Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE: SOT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2023 – Slate Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.90.

8/3/2023 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.90. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$1.90.

7/17/2023 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

7/5/2023 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$1.50 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.84. The company has a market cap of C$120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.