Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBD.B. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.73.

BBD.B opened at C$57.28 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$24.39 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.86.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

