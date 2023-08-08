StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
