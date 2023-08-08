Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Coverage Initiated at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.79 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Globalstar

Globalstar Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 75,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,439,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 30.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 446,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.