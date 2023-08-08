St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.67) to GBX 1,063 ($13.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.17) to GBX 1,300 ($16.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,305.75.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Company Profile

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

(Get Free Report)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.