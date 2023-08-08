TD Securities Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$92.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.