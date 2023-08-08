TD Securities Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$92.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.73.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$24.39 and a 1-year high of C$74.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.86.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

