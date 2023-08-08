ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.18.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.34 and a 1-year high of C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.76.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

