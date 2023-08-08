Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$12.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.07. Cascades has a one year low of C$7.71 and a one year high of C$12.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Cascades had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.0957249 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

About Cascades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

See Also

