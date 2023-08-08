Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.00.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

TSE CPLF opened at C$6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.78. The stock has a market cap of C$433.02 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$7.86.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

