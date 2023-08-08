Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.00.
Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance
TSE CPLF opened at C$6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.78. The stock has a market cap of C$433.02 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$7.86.
Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile
