Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.1946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

