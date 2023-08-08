Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
View Our Latest Report on Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.3 %
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.1946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.