TD Securities Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFY. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut Definity Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.55.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.72. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2191693 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.