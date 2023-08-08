Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Trading Up 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE W opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.19. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.