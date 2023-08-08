Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,400 ($30.67) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDVMF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,350 ($30.03) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

