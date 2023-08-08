Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

NYSE BR opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

