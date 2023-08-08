Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Superior Industries International Price Performance
NYSE SUP opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38.
Insider Activity
In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 67,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,264,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 67,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,264,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,599.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,916 shares of company stock worth $364,525. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
