Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NYSE SUP opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 67,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,264,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 67,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,264,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,599.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,916 shares of company stock worth $364,525. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 230,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 749,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 108,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $419,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

