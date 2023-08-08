Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $180.70 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.