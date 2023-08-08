AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.
In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,215,586 shares in the company, valued at $248,209,249.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,127,589 shares of company stock worth $58,340,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.15.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
