Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.9 %

PRGO opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Perrigo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

