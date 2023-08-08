Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,356. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.