NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.22 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22), RTT News reports. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. NRG Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,072,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 461,897 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $13,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

