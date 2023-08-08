Benchmark Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $215.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $146.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.14.

Shares of ACLS opened at $180.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,556 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,564. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

