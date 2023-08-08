Wells Fargo & Company Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $114.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,968 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $208,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $3,040,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $224,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

