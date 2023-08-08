Credit Suisse Group Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.06.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

