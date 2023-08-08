Robert W. Baird Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $140.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.06.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,163,700.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

