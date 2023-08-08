Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT Raised to $12.50

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $393.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

