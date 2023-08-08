Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.06.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.2 %

ABNB stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.08. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,163,700.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

