Globus Medical (GMED) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) recently:

8/7/2023 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Globus Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2023 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $68.00.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

